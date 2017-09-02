DePalma directs the action

932nd Director of Inspections, Lt Col. Ralph DePalma, makes a point of clarification regarding an exercise to Senior Master Sgt. Wayne Cantwell, 932nd Inspector General Inspections NCOIC, as they met with his Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members early one winter morning before an exercise event February 8, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

