932nd Director of Inspections, Lt Col. Ralph DePalma, makes a point of clarification regarding an exercise to Senior Master Sgt. Wayne Cantwell, 932nd Inspector General Inspections NCOIC, as they met with his Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members early one winter morning before an exercise event February 8, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 18:20
|Photo ID:
|3165360
|VIRIN:
|170209-F-IB640-018
|Resolution:
|2558x1920
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DePalma directs the action, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
