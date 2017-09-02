(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DePalma directs the action

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    932nd Director of Inspections, Lt Col. Ralph DePalma, makes a point of clarification regarding an exercise to Senior Master Sgt. Wayne Cantwell, 932nd Inspector General Inspections NCOIC, as they met with his Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members early one winter morning before an exercise event February 8, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 18:20
    Photo ID: 3165360
    VIRIN: 170209-F-IB640-018
    Resolution: 2558x1920
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DePalma directs the action, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    932nd Airlift Wing
    932AW
    932nd AW
    #932ndAW
    932nd AES Citizen Airman

