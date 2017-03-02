(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New GERD treatment, first in DoD, performed at WBAMC

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Michael Goldberg (left), chief, Gastroenterology, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Maj. Christopher Calcagno, gastroenterologist, WBAMC, speak to Staff Sgt. Mario Talavera, motor transport operator, 377th Transportation Company, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, following the first incisionless fundoplication procedure to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) performed in the Department of Defense, at WBAMC, Feb. 3.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New GERD treatment, first in DoD, performed at WBAMC, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    Veterans
    Soldiers
    Army
    Army Medicine
    WBAMC
    William Beamont Army Medical Center

