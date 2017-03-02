Maj. Michael Goldberg (left), chief, Gastroenterology, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Maj. Christopher Calcagno, gastroenterologist, WBAMC, speak to Staff Sgt. Mario Talavera, motor transport operator, 377th Transportation Company, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, following the first incisionless fundoplication procedure to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) performed in the Department of Defense, at WBAMC, Feb. 3.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 17:14
|Photo ID:
|3165313
|VIRIN:
|170203-A-EK666-0015
|Resolution:
|3853x2753
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New GERD treatment, first in DoD, performed at WBAMC, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
