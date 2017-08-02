group sails

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jeramiah Serfling, crew chief for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, secures a door on an VM-22b Osprey out at sea Feb. 8, 2017. Marines with VMM-161 performed deck-landing qualifications on the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of training being conducted during a group sail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

