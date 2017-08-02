U.S. Marine Sgt. Jeramiah Serfling, crew chief for Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, secures a door on an VM-22b Osprey out at sea Feb. 8, 2017. Marines with VMM-161 performed deck-landing qualifications on the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of training being conducted during a group sail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 16:42
|Photo ID:
|3165286
|VIRIN:
|170208-M-CD121-467
|Resolution:
|3773x5282
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Group Sails [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT