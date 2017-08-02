group sails

U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, board an MV-22b to disembark a ship with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Feb. 8, 2017. Marines with VMM-161 performed deck-landing qualifications on the 15th MEU in support of training being conducted during a group sail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)
