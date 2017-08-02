(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Group Sails [Image 5 of 14]

    Group Sails

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar - Combat Camera

    An MV-22b Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land on ship with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Feb. 8. 2017. Marines with VMM-161 performed deck-landing qualifications on the 15th MEU in support of training being conducted during a group sail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:41
    Photo ID: 3165278
    VIRIN: 170208-M-CD121-374
    Resolution: 4867x3476
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Group Sails [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

