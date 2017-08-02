An MV-22b Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land on ship with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Feb. 8. 2017. Marines with VMM-161 performed deck-landing qualifications on the 15th MEU in support of training being conducted during a group sail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 16:41 Photo ID: 3165278 VIRIN: 170208-M-CD121-374 Resolution: 4867x3476 Size: 5.33 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Group Sails [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.