U.S. Air Force Capt. John Waters, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot, receives his Heritage Flight patch after the h Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The HFTC taught and trained military and civilian pilots on how to fly in a close formation with World War II, Vietnam, and current day fighter aircraft. The course concluded with Waters receiving his patch from a veteran Heritage Flight pilot, signifying the completion of his training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Cossaboom)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 16:16
|Photo ID:
|3165214
|VIRIN:
|170212-F-ES635-011
|Resolution:
|4498x3207
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT