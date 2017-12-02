(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 2 of 9]

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Cossaboom 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John Waters, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot, receives his Heritage Flight patch after the h Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The HFTC taught and trained military and civilian pilots on how to fly in a close formation with World War II, Vietnam, and current day fighter aircraft. The course concluded with Waters receiving his patch from a veteran Heritage Flight pilot, signifying the completion of his training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Cossaboom)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

