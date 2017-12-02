A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon, prepares to takeoff during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The HFTC taught and trained military and civilian pilots on how to fly in a close formation with World War II, Vietnam, and current day fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Cossaboom)
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
