    Bridge Company crosses the gap [Image 3 of 5]

    Bridge Company crosses the gap

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Stewart 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), use a Medium Girder Bridge during wet gap crossing to move equipment across GP-20 at Landing Zone Albatross on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. 2nd MLG provided direct combat service support of 10th Marine Regiment to ensure the completion of REGFIREX 1-17 and certify the battalion’s ability to execute its Mission Essential Task Lists. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3165185
    VIRIN: 170213-M-UA291-0036
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 723.21 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge Company crosses the gap [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Onslow Beach
    Bridge Company
    GP 20

