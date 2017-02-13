U.S. Marines with Bridge Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), use a Medium Girder Bridge during wet gap crossing to move equipment across GP-20 at Landing Zone Albatross on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. 2nd MLG provided direct combat service support of 10th Marine Regiment to ensure the completion of REGFIREX 1-17 and certify the battalion’s ability to execute its Mission Essential Task Lists. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 15:49
|Photo ID:
|3165185
|VIRIN:
|170213-M-UA291-0036
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|723.21 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bridge Company crosses the gap [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Tyler Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
