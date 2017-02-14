20th CES Airmen lay lines to save lives

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Newman, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment journeyman, uses a mini-excavator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. The 20th CES heavy equipment and water and fuel systems flights worked together to dig a trench in preparation for the flights to lay 200 feet of two-inch water supply line to provide water to a secondary fire station in base housing. The flights plan to connect the supply line to a nearby main water line via a “hot” tap, which is a process used to bridge lines together while they are live, preventing housing residents from experiencing delays or stoppage in their supply. After its completion, the secondary fire station will enable 20th CES firefighters to respond more quickly to emergencies in the Shaw housing area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

