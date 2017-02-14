(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20th CES Airmen lay lines to save lives

    20th CES Airmen lay lines to save lives

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Newman, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment journeyman, uses a mini-excavator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 14, 2017. The 20th CES heavy equipment and water and fuel systems flights worked together to dig a trench in preparation for the flights to lay 200 feet of two-inch water supply line to provide water to a secondary fire station in base housing. The flights plan to connect the supply line to a nearby main water line via a “hot” tap, which is a process used to bridge lines together while they are live, preventing housing residents from experiencing delays or stoppage in their supply. After its completion, the secondary fire station will enable 20th CES firefighters to respond more quickly to emergencies in the Shaw housing area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:39
    Photo ID: 3165032
    VIRIN: 170214-F-IW330-105
    Resolution: 6359x4244
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th CES Airmen lay lines to save lives, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Civil Engineer Squadron
    #fire station
    #dirt boyz
    #water and fuel systems
    #taking care of people

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT