Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike

Retired U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman James Holden speaks with Jo Marie Edmister, Langley Veterinarian Clinic animal health care assistant, regarding heartworm, flea and tick prevention medication at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. The veterinary clinics provide price comparison lists for the medications they provide alongside major distribution website prices and make recommendations based on the animal’s needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

