    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike [Image 4 of 6]

    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike

    HAMPTON, NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    A veterinarian checks the lungs of Finnick, a six-month-old English Springer Spaniel, as he leans on his owner as a veterinarian listens to his lungs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. Pet owners who have previously taken their pets to the installation clinics can contact the clinics to check out their pets’ records and receive health certificates required for permanent change of station travel stateside and overseas with pets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

