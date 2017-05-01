U.S. Army Capt. Emily Stuebing, Fort Eustis Veterinary Clinic veterinarian, inspects Justice’s, a one-year-old long-haired dachshund mix, teeth at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. Active duty members, retirees and dependents can schedule appointments at the JBLE veterinary clinics for services to personally owned pets which include exams, vaccines and testing for various diseases and infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:08 Photo ID: 3164967 VIRIN: 170105-F-JC454-004 Resolution: 6096x4688 Size: 5.22 MB Location: HAMPTON, NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.