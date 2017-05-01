(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike [Image 6 of 6]

    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike

    HAMPTON, NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Emily Stuebing, Fort Eustis Veterinary Clinic veterinarian, inspects Justice’s, a one-year-old long-haired dachshund mix, teeth at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Jan. 5, 2017. Active duty members, retirees and dependents can schedule appointments at the JBLE veterinary clinics for services to personally owned pets which include exams, vaccines and testing for various diseases and infections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:08
    Photo ID: 3164967
    VIRIN: 170105-F-JC454-004
    Resolution: 6096x4688
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike
    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike
    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike
    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike
    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike
    Military veterinarians; taking care of MWDS, pets alike

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Military Working Dogs
    cats
    joint base
    veterinarian
    dogs
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JLBE
    WMDs
    personally owned animals
    POAs

