(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard [Image 1 of 6]

    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    ARMY AVIATION SUPPORT FACILITY, Del.- Col. David B. Walker smiles with his wife Crystal and son Alec following a change of command ceremony held on Feb. 11, 2017. Walker assumed the position of Delaware National Guard Adjutant General- Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:41
    Photo ID: 3164958
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-QH128-279
    Resolution: 5244x4853
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard
    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard
    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard
    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard
    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard
    Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walker assumes the role of Delaware National Guard- Air Adjutant General

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    National Guard
    Air Adjutant General
    Delaware Air Nationonal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT