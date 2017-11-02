ARMY AVIATION SUPPORT FACILITY, Del.- Col. David B. Walker smiles with his wife Crystal and son Alec following a change of command ceremony held on Feb. 11, 2017. Walker assumed the position of Delaware National Guard Adjutant General- Air. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 14:41
|Photo ID:
|3164958
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-QH128-279
|Resolution:
|5244x4853
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Walker assumes command as Air Adjutant General Delaware National Guard [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Walker assumes the role of Delaware National Guard- Air Adjutant General
