Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis briefs media aboard an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 14, 2017, en route to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO Defense Ministerial. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3164257
|VIRIN:
|170214-D-GO396-0082
|Resolution:
|4183x2789
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD briefs media aboard E-4B [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
