    SD briefs media aboard E-4B [Image 1 of 2]

    SD briefs media aboard E-4B

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis briefs media aboard an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 14, 2017, en route to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO Defense Ministerial. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3164257
    VIRIN: 170214-D-GO396-0082
    Resolution: 4183x2789
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD briefs media aboard E-4B [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    NATO
    brief
    dod
    media
    reporters
    pentagon
    mattis
    chaos
    james
    atlantic ocean
    press
    secdef
    military
    defense
    secretary
    NAOC
    brigitte brantley
    E-4B
    jim mattis
    james mattis

