SD briefs media aboard E-4B

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis briefs media aboard an E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 14, 2017, en route to Brussels, Belgium, for the NATO Defense Ministerial. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

