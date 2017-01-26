Students with Coulee Christian School of West Salem, Wis., and Royall Middle School of Elroy participate in snowtubing Jan. 26, 2017, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy. Dozens of students participated in the special opening of the ski area for fun on the slopes. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 10:39
|Photo ID:
|3164245
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-OK556-8445
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snowtubers at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 1 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
