    Snowtubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 4 of 5]

    Snowtubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Students with Coulee Christian School of West Salem, Wis., and Royall Middle School of Elroy participate in snowtubing Jan. 26, 2017, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of students participated in the special opening of the ski area for fun on the slopes. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3164239
    VIRIN: 170126-A-OK556-8442
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowtubing at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 1 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Ski
    USA
    Fort McCoy

