Maintainers remove tail for first time

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brent Proffitt, a sheet metal mechanic assigned to the 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, sands down sheet metal on a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 8, 2017. Proffitt was assisting with aircraft maintenance that required the removal of the vertical stabilizer, or tail, of the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

