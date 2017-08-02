U.S. Airmen from the 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, inspect the vertical stabilizer from a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 7, 2017. The stabilizer was removed in order to fix a crack on a support structure on which the stabilizer sits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 09:35 Photo ID: 3164048 VIRIN: 170208-Z-UP142-190 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.47 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers remove tail for first time [Image 1 of 13], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.