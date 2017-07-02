(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintainers remove tail for first time

    Maintainers remove tail for first time

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 139th Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, prepare to remove the vertical stabilizer from a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Feb. 7, 2017. The stabilizer was removed in order to fix a crack on a support structure on which the stabilizer sits. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 09:35
    Photo ID: 3164042
    VIRIN: 170207-Z-UP142-103
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers remove tail for first time [Image 1 of 13], by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

