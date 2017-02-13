CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. Neller spoke to the unit regarding their upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. “If we can get it to the point where the [Afghans] can take care of [the enemy] on a day-to-day basis, that would be victory,” said Neller. “You’re looking for inches. If everyone in this room gains an inch, then that will be progress.” Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, and is scheduled to deploy in the Spring. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

