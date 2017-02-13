(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines [Image 1 of 3]

    CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. Neller spoke to the unit regarding their upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. “If we can get it to the point where the [Afghans] can take care of [the enemy] on a day-to-day basis, that would be victory,” said Neller. “You’re looking for inches. If everyone in this room gains an inch, then that will be progress.” Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, and is scheduled to deploy in the Spring. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 07:50
    Photo ID: 3163897
    VIRIN: 170213-M-TR086-040
    Resolution: 5105x3403
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines
    CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines
    CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines

    TAGS

    Commandant
    Gen. Robert B. Neller
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW

