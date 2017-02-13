CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. “This is a very, very difficult mission,” said Neller, referring to the unit’s role in an upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. “If anybody can change the dynamic, it’s us. It’s you.” Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, and is scheduled to deploy in the Spring, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

