CMC speaks to Task Force Southwest Marines

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 13, 2017. “I’ve got complete and total confidence in everybody in this room,” said Neller, citing the unit’s upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan. “Our end state is, we go there, we support the 215th Corps, we support the Provincial Police, [and] we try to get them to be successful against the Taliban.” Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines, whose mission will be to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

