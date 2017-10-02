U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander COL. Keith Igyarto (center) stands with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Kleber Kaserne Tax center team at their grand opening ceremony Feb. 10th on Kleber Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 04:51
|Photo ID:
|3163762
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-B2267-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|699.63 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team 21 Officially Opens Kleber Tax Center, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
