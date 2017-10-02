(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team 21 Officially Opens Kleber Tax Center

    Team 21 Officially Opens Kleber Tax Center

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander COL. Keith Igyarto (center) stands with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Kleber Kaserne Tax center team at their grand opening ceremony Feb. 10th on Kleber Kaserne.

    This work, Team 21 Officially Opens Kleber Tax Center, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    21st TSC
    21st STB

