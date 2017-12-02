U.S. Army Pvt. Michael Ellis, B. Co., 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry medic (second from right), discusses treatment procedures for an injured Royal Thai soldier with another medic, Feb. 12, at Camp Suratham Phithak, Korat, Thailand. The Royal Thai soldier injured his leg during a friendly soccer match with 23rd Infantry Regiment soldiers as part of Cobra Gold 2017’s field training exercise (FTX) opening ceremony celebration. The upcoming FTX provides a venue for Thai, U. S. and partner nations to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic, multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning)
02.12.2017
This work, Army medics assist Thai soldier, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
