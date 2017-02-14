Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170214-N-XK809-252 SASEBO, Japan(Feb. 14, 2017) Ensign Ben Bittle, a deck department division officer aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), describes Bonhomme Richard’s well deck capabilities to Capt. David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
