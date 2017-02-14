(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    SASEBO,, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170214-N-XK809-232 SASEBO, Japan(Feb. 14, 2017) Capt. Kurt Eichenmuller, senior medical officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), describes Bonhomme Richard’s medical emergency response capabilities to Capt. David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 03:27
    Photo ID: 3163707
    VIRIN: 170214-N-XK809-232
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 715.53 KB
    Location: SASEBO,, JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

