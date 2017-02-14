Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170214-N-XK809-232 SASEBO, Japan(Feb. 14, 2017) Capt. Kurt Eichenmuller, senior medical officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), describes Bonhomme Richard’s medical emergency response capabilities to Capt. David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
