170214-N-XK809-266 SASEBO, Japan(Feb. 14, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. John Kadz, mini boss of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), describes the multi-purpose capabilities of the hangar bay to Capt. David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 03:26
|Photo ID:
|3163704
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-XK809-266
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|964.58 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO,, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT