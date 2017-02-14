170214-N-XK809-266 SASEBO, Japan(Feb. 14, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. John Kadz, mini boss of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), describes the multi-purpose capabilities of the hangar bay to Capt. David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 03:26 Photo ID: 3163704 VIRIN: 170214-N-XK809-266 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 964.58 KB Location: SASEBO,, JAPAN, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt David O. Bynum, chaplain, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.