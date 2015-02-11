A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter of the Georgian Liaison Team and Georgian soldiers of the 23rd Infantry Battalion transport soldiers to rally point while conducting an air insertion operation during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 12, 2017. The MRE is a U.S. Marine Corps lead exercise involving nearly 900 Soldiers from Georgia, Hungary and the U.S. The MRE is based on the current operational environment and incorporates lessons learned in order to prepare the 23rd Inf. Bn. (Georgian) for offensive and defensive operations, and a deployment in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Wilridge)

