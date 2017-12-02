A Hungarian soldier of the Hungarian Defense Forces Cadet Contingent provides security while conducting an air insertion operation during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 12, 2017. The MRE is a U.S. Marine Corps lead exercise involving nearly 900 Soldiers from Georgia, Hungary and the U.S. The MRE is based on the current operational environment and incorporates lessons learned in order to prepare the 23rd Inf. Bn. (Georgian) for offensive and defensive operations, and a deployment in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Wilridge)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017
Date Posted: 02.14.2017
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE
This work, GEO MRE, by PFC Rachel Wilridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.