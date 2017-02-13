Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together

Col. John Oakley, Wisconsin Army National Guard deputy chief of staff for personnel, talks with National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state of Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017, on the first of two days of military professionalism and ethical fitness training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Oakley challenged the junior enlisted leaders to be bold in their decision making, and to think outside of the box when working with one another in problem solving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann)

