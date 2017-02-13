(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Col. John Oakley, Wisconsin Army National Guard deputy chief of staff for personnel, talks with National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state of Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017, on the first of two days of military professionalism and ethical fitness training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Oakley challenged the junior enlisted leaders to be bold in their decision making, and to think outside of the box when working with one another in problem solving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 21:15
    Photo ID: 3162123
    VIRIN: 170213-Z-ZA470-047
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alaska
    noncommissioned officer
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    JBER
    military professionalism
    E-6
    ethical fitness

