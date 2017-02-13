Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel, the adjutant general for the state of Alaska, addresses National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state to open a 2-day military professionalism and ethical fitness training conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13-14, 2017. Targeting enlisted noncommissioned officers at the grade of E-6, the training is designed to help these front-line supervisors be better leaders and followers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 21:16
|Photo ID:
|3162117
|VIRIN:
|170213-Z-ZA470-014
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|15.3 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT