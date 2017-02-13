(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together [Image 3 of 3]

    Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann 

    168th Wing

    Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel, the adjutant general for the state of Alaska, addresses National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state to open a 2-day military professionalism and ethical fitness training conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13-14, 2017. Targeting enlisted noncommissioned officers at the grade of E-6, the training is designed to help these front-line supervisors be better leaders and followers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

