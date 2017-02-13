Alaska Guard Soldiers and Airmen lead together

Maj. Gen. Laurie Hummel, the adjutant general for the state of Alaska, addresses National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from across the state to open a 2-day military professionalism and ethical fitness training conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 13-14, 2017. Targeting enlisted noncommissioned officers at the grade of E-6, the training is designed to help these front-line supervisors be better leaders and followers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Mann)

