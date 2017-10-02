Passing on the Legacy

Marine veterans and their families salute the 2nd Marine Division’s colors at a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd MarDiv at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. The ceremony consisted of veterans, who severed in different eras of American Conflict, awarding streamers to the division’s colors for maintaining the legacy passed down from generation to generation. The event coincides with the 76th birthday of the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

