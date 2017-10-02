Passing on the Legacy

Marine veteran Jim Kennedy salutes the colors of 2nd Marine Division at a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd MarDiv at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. Kennedy served with 8th Marine regiment and had the honor to pin the American Defense Service streamer on the division’s colors. The event coincides with the division’s 76th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

