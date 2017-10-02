Passing on the Legacy

Marine veteran Jim Mahoney gives a Marine the Presidential Unit Citation streamer to pin on the 2nd Marine Division’s Marine Corps flag during a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd MarDiv at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. Mahoney served as a tank crewman from 1955 through 1959 with 2nd Tank Battalion. The event coincides with the 76th birthday of the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

