Marine veteran Jim Mahoney gives a Marine the Presidential Unit Citation streamer to pin on the 2nd Marine Division’s Marine Corps flag during a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd MarDiv at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. Mahoney served as a tank crewman from 1955 through 1959 with 2nd Tank Battalion. The event coincides with the 76th birthday of the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
This work, Passing on the Legacy [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
