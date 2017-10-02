Marine veterans listen to Maj. Gen. John K. Love’s speech during a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. The veterans were the guests of honor and bestowed streamers upon the 2nd MarDiv’s colors. The event coincides with the 76th birthday of the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
This work, Passing on the Legacy [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
