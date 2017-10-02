(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Passing on the Legacy [Image 4 of 7]

    Passing on the Legacy

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marine veterans listen to Maj. Gen. John K. Love’s speech during a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. The veterans were the guests of honor and bestowed streamers upon the 2nd MarDiv’s colors. The event coincides with the 76th birthday of the division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 18:23
    Photo ID: 3161971
    VIRIN: 170210-M-DL117-706
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.94 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing on the Legacy [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2nd Marine Division

