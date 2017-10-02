Passing on the Legacy

Major Gen. John K. Love stands in front of the 2nd Marine Division’s color guard at a battle colors rededication ceremony for 2nd MarDiv at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 10, 2017. The ceremony was a passing of legacy from generation to generation in which Marine veterans from different eras of American conflicts awarded streamers to the 2nd MarDiv’s colors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)
