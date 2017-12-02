Royal Thai Navy and Army take a tour of USS Green Bay in Sattahip

170212-N-JH293-039 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 12, 2017) Marine Cpl. Victor Gomez, from Tacoma, Washington, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), explains how an M777 Howitzer works to Royal Thai Navy Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

