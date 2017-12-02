Royal Thai Navy and Army take a tour of USS Green Bay in Sattahip

170212-N-JH293-063 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 12, 2017) A Royal Thai Navy Sailor observes well deck operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

