February is Heart Health Month

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 9, 2017) Nurse Practitioner Ms. Michelle M. Nash, Naval Branch Health Clinic Fort Worth, encourages Sailors like Petty Officer 2nd Class Dionicio D. Brown, Marines and their families to take a first step to a healthier heart by having a discussion with their primary care manager about their cardiovascular health and risk factors. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the CDC, it is largely preventable. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Christopher W. Ciancitto)

