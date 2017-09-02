(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    February is Heart Health Month

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 9, 2017) Nurse Practitioner Ms. Michelle M. Nash, Naval Branch Health Clinic Fort Worth, encourages Sailors like Petty Officer 2nd Class Dionicio D. Brown, Marines and their families to take a first step to a healthier heart by having a discussion with their primary care manager about their cardiovascular health and risk factors. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the CDC, it is largely preventable. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Christopher W. Ciancitto)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 14:32
    Photo ID: 3161363
    VIRIN: 120209-N-KF000-010
    Resolution: 1575x2100
    Size: 712.5 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Corpus Christi
    Fort Worth
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi
    Texas
    Medical Home
    Medical Homeport
    Heart Health
    MHP
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Fort Worth

