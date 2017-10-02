(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 People’s Diversity Choice Award [Image 2 of 2]

    2016 People’s Diversity Choice Award

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron M Bewkes 

    U.S. Pacific Command

    170210-N-RU084-002 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 10, 2017) Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent R. Stewart, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), presents the People’s Diversity Choice Award to Army Master Sgt. Katelyn J. Ventura. Ventura received the award for her work in embracing diversity and inclusion as mission essential, thereby enhancing teamwork, retention, innovation, and productivity within the DIA. The People’s Diversity Choice Award is the only Agency-level award chosen by the workforce. Ventura was selected over 18 other candidates, making her the first military member and Combatant Command nominee to be chosen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron M. Bewkes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 14:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 People’s Diversity Choice Award [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Aaron M Bewkes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USPACOM
    DIA
    People’s Diversity Choice Award

    • LEAVE A COMMENT