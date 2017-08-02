U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, Scott Air Force Base Ill., hooks up a hose to a C-17 Globemaster III during her tour of the 60th Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. Frey is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and recognizing the newest Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 14:15
|Photo ID:
|3161334
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-LI975-0484
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB [Image 1 of 22], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
