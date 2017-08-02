(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB [Image 11 of 22]

    AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, Scott Air Force Base Ill., Speaks with defenders from the 60th Security Forces Squadron during her tour of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. Frey is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and recognizing the newest Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 14:15
    Photo ID: 3161324
    VIRIN: 170208-F-LI975-0384
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
