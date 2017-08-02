AMC/CCC Visits Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, Scott Air Force Base Ill., Speaks with defenders from the 60th Security Forces Squadron during her tour of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 8, 2017. Frey is on a four-day tour to Travis visiting with airmen, observing operations and recognizing the newest Chief Master Sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

