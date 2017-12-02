170212-N-GR361-026 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb 12, 2017) Combat Cargo Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) offload a Humvee from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and in integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:55 Photo ID: 3160772 VIRIN: 170212-N-GR361-026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 926.21 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MEU offloads equipment off of USS Green Bay in support of Exercise Gold Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.