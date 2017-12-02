(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31 MEU offloads equipment off of USS Green Bay in support of Exercise Gold Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3]

    31 MEU offloads equipment off of USS Green Bay in support of Exercise Gold Gold 2017

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170212-N-GR361-026 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb 12, 2017) Combat Cargo Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) offload a Humvee from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and in integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:55
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 MEU offloads equipment off of USS Green Bay in support of Exercise Gold Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wisconsin
    Water
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Ocean
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Packers
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    #CobraGold
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

