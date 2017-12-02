170212-N-GR361-040 SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb 12, 2017) The landing craft utility 1666, attached to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, approaches the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is making the port visit ahead of Cobra Gold, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and in integral part of the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:54 Photo ID: 3160766 VIRIN: 170212-N-GR361-040 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 976.58 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 MEU offloads equipment off of USS Green Bay in support of Exercise Gold Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.