MCESG Range Day 1

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporals Rodrigo Bermudez, left, and Zachary Evanchyn, students at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, class 2-17, draw to fire their pistols during training at Range 1, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan 26, 2017. The 8 week course prepares Marines to effectively guard international U.S. embassies and personnel, and includes training with the M9 service pistol, the M4 service rifle, and the M870 shotgun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin D. Perez)

