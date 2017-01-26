(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCESG Range Day 1 [Image 2 of 11]

    MCESG Range Day 1

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin Perez 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Riley Thomas, student, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, class 2-17, holsters
    his pistol during training at Range 1, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan 26, 2017. The 8 week course prepares Marines to effectively guard international U.S. embassies and personnel, and includes training with the M9 service pistol, the M4 service rifle, and the M870 shotgun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin D. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 12:50
    Photo ID: 3160743
    VIRIN: 170126-M-RG259-148
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCESG Range Day 1 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Yasmin Perez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    COMCAM
    Quantico
    MCBQ
    USMCCOMCAM

