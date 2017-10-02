170210-N-HV059-155 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3 secure a MH-60R on the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

