170210-N-HV059-093 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3 lower the flight deck nets before flight operations. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:58
|Photo ID:
|3159988
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-HV059-093
|Resolution:
|5116x2878
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-HV059-093 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
